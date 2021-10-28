Høglund To Deliver FGSS & Automation Retrofit For Container Ship

Høglund, a leading global marine solutions and integrated automation systems expert, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to deliver Automation and Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) for the 2,400 TEU container ship Horizon Reliance.



In partnership with COSCO Shipyard Group, Høglund will deliver a total integrated solution on the vessel, including the installation of FGSS, Power Management System (PMS), Ship Performance Monitor (SPM) and digital solutions for data collection, as well as the full automation of all the new systems on board the ship. Rather than recycling this 274 x 30 m ship built in 1979, owner Sunrise Reliance LLC’s choice to entirely retrofit and refurbish the ship signals the company’s commitment to environmentally conscious action.



Høglund will design, engineer, manufacture, supply and deliver a fully integrated automation solution to support the vessel’s transition from steam propulsion power to a dual-fuel vessel. This includes a high-pressure FGSS - with a design supply pressure of 320 bar - and Høglund’s signature PMS and SPM to effectively drive fuel savings and ensure safer and more reliable vessel operations for Horizon Reliance. The PMS will ensure that the generators on board function more efficiently, while the SPM will enable and facilitate the analysis of the power usage for its optimisation. As part of the total automation of the new systems on board the vessel, Høglund will also incorporate digital solutions for data collection on the ship. By integrating these systems, Høglund enables better access and quality of operational data for owners and crew, and better control over the systems. Following the systems integration, maintenance and future upgrades will become simpler, reducing total lifecycle costs.

The new digital solutions will allow the owner to access detailed performance and operational data from all the systems on board the vessel and will facilitate informed decision making with regards to operations optimisation. The automation and digital work on the ship will effectively protect and future-proof the asset, improve its management and environmental performance, and prolong the life of the vessel.



Høglund will ensure that the Horizon Reliance is adapted to meet the new requirements of the industry and to successfully overcome the new challenges in the market. Hoglund’s expertise will allow Sunrise Reliance LLC to operate in a manner which assures a greener future for the Horizon Reliance, where the new systems on board will help the ship to meet the latest regulations on carbon emissions and significantly reduce its environmental impact, as well as raise the sustainability standards and overall green profile of the vessel.



This project is another example of the increasing recognition in the industry of automation’s role in maximising safety and reliability and improving the environmental performance and the lifespan of shipping assets.



Commenting on this contract, David Gunaseelan, VP Sales & Marketing at Høglund Marine Solutions, said: “The commission on the Horizon Reliance is a very special project that we are looking forward to embark on with our partners at COSCO Shipyard Group.



“The work that we will conduct on the vessel will result in safer and more reliable ship operations and will boost the vessel’s sustainability credentials. It’s very rewarding to contribute to expanding the lifespan of a vessel that has cruised the ocean for such long time and realise we can make systems work no matter the age or condition of the vessel”.

