Höegh Autoliners to Accelerate Their Efforts to Decarbonize Shipping

[By: Höegh Autoliners]

Today, global shipping company Höegh Autoliners is proud to announce that it is now a member of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).

The SMI is the world’s ‘go-to’ private sector organization for sustainable transition, founded in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was The Prince of Wales.

The SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to position sustainability at the heart of global value creation and mobilize the trillions of dollars required to achieve a sustainable future.

Investment at this scale requires global systems-level change with a default sustainable orientation across markets, industries, and supply chains. The SMI’s guiding mandates, the Terra Carta and Astra Carta, provide practical private sector trajectories.

Höegh Autoliners has joined the SMI in support of its commitment to lead the change that is required in shipping and to reiterate the company’s goal of reaching net zero by 2040. Höegh Autoliners is constantly targeting new sustainable solutions to be the greenest deep-sea transportation alternative.

Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners CEO, said: “Höegh Autoliners is sailing for sustainability. We’ve invested billions of dollars in the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers, formalised and accelerated ammonia partnerships, and overhauled our entire fleet through a green renewal program. To us, there is no alternative to a more sustainable future for the deep-sea industry. That is why we are proud to join the Sustainable Markets Initiative, the leading private sector organization for sustainability.”

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: "Welcoming Höegh Autoliners to the Sustainable Markets Initiative marks a pivotal step toward a greener future. Their leadership in sustainable shipping, from advanced biofuels to ammonia-ready vessels, underscores the critical role of maritime innovation in decarbonizing global supply chains and achieving our shared vision for a thriving, sustainable planet."