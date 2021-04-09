HMM Nuri Fully Laden on Maiden Voyage

HMM Nuri departed the Port of Singapore bound for the Port of Rotterdam with 13,438 TEU on board By The Maritime Executive 04-09-2021 09:34:52

HMM announced that HMM Nuri, the first of eight 16,000 TEU-class new containerships, has been entirely filled with cargoes on her first voyage.

On 6 April, HMM Nuri departed the Port of Singapore with 13,438 TEU loaded on board.

Considering the safety of vessel operations and cargo weight, the maximum loadable capacity of each 16,000 TEU ship stands at around 13,300 TEU on average.

HMM Nuri will transit the Suez Canal en route to the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands

HMM Nuri is being deployed on the Far East Europe 4(FE4) service, operated by THE Alliance, following the port rotation of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, Suez Canal, Yantian, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Busan.

Last month, HMM deployed two 16,000 TEU containerships, HMM Nuri and HMM Gaon, and will take delivery of the remaining six vessels until June 2021. HMM Gaon, the second 16,000 TEU ship, is currently sailing to the Port of Yantian, China.

Meanwhile, HMM’s twelve 24,000 TEU containerships deployed on the Asia-North Europe trade lane have made a total of 37 voyages to date since April last year. Among 37 voyages, HMM has achieved 36 voyages with a full load of cargoes.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.