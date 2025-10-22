HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Buys 3D Printing from AML3D

[By: AML3D]

AML3D Limited announced an order for approximately A$4.5 million ($US2.9 million), for 2 custom ARCEMY® systems from HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (“NNS”) division. HII is America’s largest military shipbuilder delivering ships, submarines and defense technology. AML3D expects the NNS custom ARCEMY® system to be installed and operational during the second quarter of 2026.

The NNS custom systems are based on the large scale ARCEMY® X but use a 10,886kg positioner to create a heavy capacity build capability. The NNS custom ARCEMY® system will be used for a variety of shipbuilding applications. These systems are the second and third heavy capacity ARCEMY® systems to be deployed and represent the 9th and 10th ARCEMY® systems overall, ordered to support the US Navy Maritime Industrial Base.

HII is integrating AML3D’s advanced additive manufacturing into its technology suite to expedite lead times and provide alternatives to traditional manufacturing techniques. AML3D’s ARCEMY® systems produce components that meet or exceed traditional manufacturing standards with significant reductions in lead times, waste and environmental impacts.

AML3D CEO Sean Ebert said:

During my recent visit to our US operations it was clear AML3D had a huge opportunity to build on our success supporting the US Navy submarine program and expand into US Navy shipbuilding and munitions as part of US Government’s ‘Make Shipbuilding Great Again’ initiatives. These custom large capacity ARCEMY®X systems, are similar in scale to the ARCEMY® X that we recently brought online for another US Defense shipbuilding prime contractor. It is pleasing to see demand for our technology across the US and other globally, significant defense markets is continuing to accelerate.

In parallel, we are making progress on our strategic goal to access additional non-defense sectors. Our US operations recently delivered a large capacity ARCEMY X® to the Tennessee Valley Authority, the largest public utility in the USA. Having an established US manufacturing base means AML3D is advantaged when supporting US customers as the US Government’s tariff policy evolves. AML3D is also well positioned to leverage our US playbook to accelerate our entry into the UK and other European Defense markets and expand our defense and non-defense work in Australia.

