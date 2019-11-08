HENSOLDT UK Presents Next-Gen Integrated Navigation System

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-08 20:13:10

HENSOLDT UK presents Manta NEO, the next generation of its Kelvin Hughes Integrated Navigation System (INS), designed for all types of vessels up and to and including the largest state-of-the-art cruise ships.

Manta NEO has its roots in the original concept INS, going back to the early 2000s. Introducing a simplified menu structure similar to mobile phones, as well as a much faster processor and a more secure Android-based platform, Manta NEO is the innovative successor of the original Manta. Manta NEO offers a market leading user interface for ease of operation, with full integration to all existing navigation equipment and sensors.

“When developing Manta NEO, our intent was to create a common structure across all integrated products within the platform,” explains Kevin Robertson, Director Cruise & Special Projects. “We have also made better use of the screen area to show radar and the information provided by the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). The new Manta NEO Multifunction Displays (MFD’s) provide configurable access to all tasks critical to navigation - Radar, ECDIS, Conning Displays, Bridge Alarm Management, greatly improving

situational awareness.

HENSOLDT UK builds on the legacy of its predecessor company Kelvin Hughes with decades of experience in radar, ECDIS and VDR systems in operation globally. With thousands of vessels operating Kelvin Hughes products, globally, high levels of confidence exist, for current and future customers, with regard to Manta NEO.

“Our initial target market are vessels where innovation is sought. Use of the best solid-state radar available will provide the navigators with high definition situational awareness through data fusion”, explains Kevin Robertson. With Manta NEO, HENSOLDT UK will initially focus on the cruise and mega yacht sector, with great potential in merchant shipping where solid-state radar had previously been considered to be an expensive “nice to have”.

