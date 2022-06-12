HEMEXPO Signs MOU with SEKPY at Posidonia 2022

HEMEXPO President, Eleni Polychronopoulou, and SEKPY President, Anastasios Rozolis, signing the MOU

[By: HEMEXPO]

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exports – a leading suppliers and exporters association for the international shipping sector signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation (MoU) with SEKPY – Hellenic Manufacturers of Defence Material Association – on Tuesday 7 June at the Posidonia Conference and Exhibition in Athens.

The MoU expresses the wish of both organisations to establish greater synergies between the Greek shipping and defence industries, and provides a framework for cooperation in areas of common interest. The two associations aim to strengthen their respective positions in international markets.

With job creation one of the primary objectives set for the new cooperative relationship, HEMEXPO and SEKPY also aim to:

Increase the turnover and exports of marine and defence equipment manufacturers;

Increase research and technological development, including cross-sector and international collaborations to promote and develop innovative products and services;

Increase product certifications to meet required specifications;

Contribute to the creation of innovative industrial activity for marine equipment within the international market.

HEMEXPO Vice President, Kostas Fanouriadis, said: “We are delighted to have signed an MoU with SEKPY and to strengthen HEMEXPO’s collaborative ties across the industrial manufacturing sector in Greece. As we consider how to address the challenges facing the shipping sector, sharing knowledge and cross-sector collaboration are essential in order to develop innovative products and solutions. SEKPY represents over 160 Greek companies operating in the defence sector, and we are looking forward to working with SEKPY to enhance synergies and the strategic development of the Greek shipping and defence industries.”

SEKPY President, Anastasios Rozolis, said: “As member associations, HEMEXPO and SEKPY both recognise the importance of collaboration and the pivotal role we play in supporting member research and development in an increasingly competitive international market. We are very happy to have signed an MoU with HEMEXPO and look forward to our future partnership.”

