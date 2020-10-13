HELMEPA Meeting with the Minister of Education and Religious Affairs

Right to Left: I. Martinou – HELMEPA BoD Member, N. Kerameos – Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, S. Paliou – HELMEPA BoD Chairperson, Chr. Prekezes – HELMEPA Executive Coordinator By The Maritime Executive 10-12-2020 10:56:13

Οn 7 October, HELMEPA’s Chairperson Ms Semiramis Paliou accompanied by Board Member Ms Ioanna Martinou and the Executive Coordinator Ms Christiana Prekezes visited the Minister of Education and Religious Affairs, Ms Niki Kerameos.

Ms Paliou briefed the Minister on the objectives, the long-standing work as well as the current initiatives of the association on the subject of voluntary environmental education and awareness. She also referred to the voluntary participation of thousands of teachers in the "HELMEPA Junior" program during the past 27 years, who diligently guide their students in environmental activities throughout the country.

The Minister, being aware of HELMEPA’s programs and activities, expressed a strong interest in the further contribution of the association to the objectives of the Ministry, in order to enhance experiential education and cultivate soft skills, at all levels of education. To this end, Ms Kerameos suggested that HELMEPA addresses the issue as soon as possible with the Institute of Educational Policy, regarding the areas of volunteerism and environmental awareness.

During this highly constructive meeting, both sides agreed to form a framework of cooperation in order to lay the foundations for a stable partnership to promote common goals for the benefit of the educational community and the younger generation.

