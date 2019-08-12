Helm Operations Announces Tie Up with the ACTion Group

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-12 17:23:13

Helm Operations (Victoria, BC, Canada) and the ACTion group (Channelview, TX) have announced that they have signed a new partnership agreement to help inland marine companies address the challenges of SubM and implement new software to reduce the costs of compliance. As part of the agreement, the ACTion group will begin offering safety management services via Helm CONNECT and provide consulting and training to companies moving to the industry standard platform.

Based in Channelview, the ACTion group is one of the inland marine industry’s leading safety management and certification companies. Since its founding in 1999 by Capt. David A. Foret, Jr, they have been providing various compliance, vetting, training, and related services to the maritime industry, and are widely regarded as one of the largest such companies in the industry. In recent years, the ACTion group has moved to the forefront of digitalization in the industry, developing its own software solutions and most recently forming a partnership with Seamen's Church Institute to support online training for mariners and shore staff. Working with Helm Operations, the ACTion group will phase out its legacy document management software and begin deploying it’s services through Helm CONNECT, helping its customers progress in their everyday operations.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed by the growth of Helm” says Adam Foret, Vice President. “Helm CONNECT is quickly becoming the industry standard for safety management software. Between our expertise in safety management systems and Helm CONNECT’s data management abilities, we will be able to provide a complete Subchapter M compliance solution.”

Helm Operations are the creators of Helm CONNECT, which has become the world's fastest-growing marine software platform since it’s launch in 2016. Today, more than 180 companies rely on Helm CONNECT to manage vessel maintenance, regulatory compliance, operations, and personnel management including seven of North America’s top ten marine operators. Helm Operations recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and also achieved a major milestone, as it reached over 4000 vessels using the software platform.

“Our goal at Helm isn’t just to provide great software, it’s to work alongside other industry leaders to help our customers address the challenges of new regulations and technology. The ACTion group has been at the forefront of the industry for 20 years, and it’s fantastic to be able to work alongside them to help support our industry as it moves forward.” says Helm Operations CEO and founder Ron deBruyne.

