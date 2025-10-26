HD KSOE Awarded DNV AIP for SMR-Powered Container Vessel Design

[By DNV]



Classification society DNV has awarded HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a new 15,000 TEU container vessel design powered by Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The presentation was attended by Sungkon Han, Executive Vice President of the Green Energy Research Lab at HD KSOE, Geir Dugstad, Technical Director at DNV, and Ole Christen Reistad, Senior Principal Researcher and nuclear research lead at DNV, who discussed the outcome of the project and the potential for nuclear-powered shipping at DNV’s Busan offices.

The design demonstrates the application of SMR technology in a 15,000 TEU container vessel, capable of operating at 24 knots. The vessel concept incorporates a supercritical CO?-based power generation system, which can provide higher thermal efficiency and a reduced equipment footprint compared to conventional steam-based systems. DNV has reviewed the conceptual design of the nuclear-powered ship in line with the relevant rules and regulations and the safety levels as outlined in SOLAS Ch. VIII and the IMO Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships.

Dr. Kwangpil Chang, CTO of HD KSOE, commented on the project: “This SMR-powered container vessel concept represents a key milestone in our efforts to explore alternative fuels for decarbonizing shipping. The design focuses intensely on the safety of the vessel and advancing the propulsion system in the application of SMR technology. In addition, we have developed a novel shielding and containment system, which is designed to maintain reactor safety and vessel survivability even in the event of collisions, groundings, or sinking accidents. We will continue to collaborate with global partners to advance marine nuclear technologies.”

During the development of the ship design concept, the DNV team worked closely with HD KSOE to assess the vessel’s overall safety and the design of the advanced power generation system. This review includes the vessel’s main functions, power supply and overall approach to safety. In May 2025, HD KSOE and DNV also conducted a HAZID (Hazard Identification) workshop at DNV’s headquarters in Oslo to identify potential risks and accident scenarios for nuclear-powered vessels and to guide improvements in the design.

Geir Dugstad, Technical Director at DNV, commented: “Shifting environmental requirements and advances in technology are reigniting interest in nuclear propulsion as a potential solution for maritime decarbonization. But with little recent experience in utilizing nuclear power for cargo vessels, this AiP represents an important first step in building the technical verification process for nuclear-powered vessels. We are very pleased to award KSOE this new AiP, which is the well-deserved result of an intensive and productive cooperation, which we look forward to continuing as this exciting technology continues to develop.”

DNV recently released a new white paper on the potential of nuclear vessels for commercial shipping. It examines the reactor technologies, vessel construction and operation, fuel management, waste handling, and the oversight of nuclear supply chains.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within a defined framework of requirements. It confirms the feasibility of the design and verifies that no significant technical barriers exist to its implementation.

