Hawaii’s Pacific Shipyards Dry-Docks USCG Guard Cutter Kimball

Pacific Shipyards International (PSI), recently dry-docked the USCGC Kimball at Pier 24 in Honolulu Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) awarded the contract to PSI for the Kimball’s first dry-docking maintenance period since her launch in 2016 and Honolulu arrival in December of 2018. PSI was awarded the contract as part of a competitive solicitation and a small business set-aside. Completing this work will ensure the safe operation of the cutter for the next five years.

"PSI and our parent company, Pacific Marine, had the foresight over five years ago to make the largest investment in the company's history: a 444-foot floating dry dock," said Iain Wood, CEO of PSI. "PSI invested in the new dry dock to support Hawai?i's commercial and DoD maritime community. In anticipation of the National Security Cutter’s arrival in Hawaii, we purposefully designed the dry dock and specialty docking towers to safely support the cutter, so it is very gratifying to finally see the ship in our dry dock. The Kimball and her crew are vital in maintaining an open and strategically independent Indo-Pacific. PSI is proud to directly support this vision of maintaining the “Freedom of the Seas” and protecting our country’s freedom and those of our trusted allies.”

The USCGC Kimball (WMSL-756) is the seventh Legend-class cutter, also known as the National Security Cutter, and one of two that are homeported in Honolulu. Measuring 418 feet with a cost of $670 million each, they are the largest and most technologically advanced vessels of the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet. They can operate throughout the challenging Pacific Ocean with a range of 12,000 nautical miles, routinely conducting operations from South America to the Arctic.

The work performed by PSI will include painting the entire vessel, shaft alignment and bearing inspections, steering system service, multiple structural modifications and a complex valve overhaul.

The Coast Guard’s selection of PSI for this dry-dock maintenance availability shows its confidence in the locally-owned, small business that has been a leader of Hawai?i’s maritime industry since 1944.

About Pacific Shipyards International

Locally founded and family-owned since 1944, PSI is a leader in maritime repair and conversion with a full-service shipyard headquartered in Honolulu. The company’s shipyard at Pier 24 in Honolulu Harbor operates two floating dry docks and a full range of technical facilities.



