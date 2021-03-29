Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions Announces Two Additional Project Awards

By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2021 09:47:09

Following the previously announced award to the US Navy, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions announces that it has been awarded two additional scopes of work for two of its Gulf of Mexico assets.

The first scope is for Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc. and will utilize the Harvey Intervention for a project that includes hydrate remediation, removing and replacing HFLs, a tree pod change out, and, finally, a marine life survey.

The second scope for will be for Shell Oil and utilize the Harvey Blue Sea for a term Flotel project that will leverage the large POB capacity of the HGSS 340 Class MPSVs.

