Harvey Gulf Hires Ed Galloway to Run New Subsea Venture

By The Maritime Executive 08-03-2020 04:10:59

New Orleans, LA – Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that Ed Galloway, formerly of Subsea7/i-Tech7, has been brought on board to build and manage Harvey’s new subsea venture company, Harvey Subsea Services.

At SS7/i-Tech7, Ed was Director of GOM Region, where he ran the company’s IMR business, including related charters and engineering solutions. Prior to this, he spent 23 years at Oceaneering, working in various leadership roles, focused on their subsea business. Mr. Galloway is also a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

In connection with the announcement, Mr. Galloway stated: “I am honored to be given this opportunity from Mr. Guidry to join his talented team of professionals and build a subsea service company. Having chartered vessels from Harvey over the years, I know the commitment the team puts into Safety and Maintenance for a “Jones act Fleet” that is purpose built for the IRM/subsea construction environment.”

Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry, also commented: “We are extremely happy to have Ed Galloway join the new subsea business joint venture we are forming. I’ve invested over 450 million dollars building the undisputed best in-class subsea vessels in America, all of which are Jones Act compliant. Now, with Ed and our soon to-be-named joint venture partner, we will execute projects with the upmost safety and operational excellence, surpassing our competitors in both efficiency, and cost effectiveness.

Harvey owns and operates the most technologically advanced fleet of MPSV’s operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico today. Greater crane capacity, superior cargo carrying capabilities and overall versatility that far exceeds any other vessels in the market today.



340’ MPSV 250t Harvey Sub-Sea / Blue Sea

Overall Size: 340’ x 73’ x 29

Year Built: 2017

Clear Deck: 174' x 72'

Clear Deck Area: 12,443 ft2

Deck Capacity: 10 tons/m2

Accommodations: 150 berthing total or (87) single man cabins with natural light

Dynamic Positioning: DP-2

Heliport: Sikorsky S-61N and weight rating S-92

Subsea Crane: 250mT AHC NOV Knuckle Boom Crane

Subsea Crane: 4,000 m of wire and below deck winch

Moon Pool: 24' x 24'

ROV Hangers: Enclosed

Class: MLC-ACCOM

Class: SPS 2008

Class: ENVIRO+

Stores Crane: North Pacific Crane, MCT 327 w/ 20 hp hpu

The Harvey Deep-Sea is a 310’ multi-purpose construction support vessel, with the following key features:

Fully redundant DP II Vessel with Kongsberg K-POS 21 system

165 T NOV active heave compensated crane

Two (2) x Triton 3,000m rated 150 HP XLX ROV Systems

Fully networked on-line, off-line, processing, reporting and charting Survey packages.

963 m 2 free back deck space.

free back deck space. Accommodation for 62.

Heli-deck – Suitable for Sikorsky 92

KU/C band voice and data communications.

300’ MPSV 165t Harvey Intervention

The Harvey Intervention is a 300’ multi-purpose construction support vessel, with the following key features:

Fully redundant DP II Vessel with Kongsberg K-POS 21 system

165 T NOV active heave compensated crane

Two (2) x Triton 3,000m rated 150 Schilling HD ROV Systems

Fully networked on-line, off-line, processing, reporting and charting Survey packages.

712.3 m 2 free back deck space.

free back deck space. Accommodation for 72.

Heli-deck – Suitable for Sikorsky 92

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.