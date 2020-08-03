Harvey Gulf Hires Ed Galloway to Run New Subsea Venture
New Orleans, LA – Today, Harvey Gulf International Marine announced that Ed Galloway, formerly of Subsea7/i-Tech7, has been brought on board to build and manage Harvey’s new subsea venture company, Harvey Subsea Services.
At SS7/i-Tech7, Ed was Director of GOM Region, where he ran the company’s IMR business, including related charters and engineering solutions. Prior to this, he spent 23 years at Oceaneering, working in various leadership roles, focused on their subsea business. Mr. Galloway is also a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
In connection with the announcement, Mr. Galloway stated: “I am honored to be given this opportunity from Mr. Guidry to join his talented team of professionals and build a subsea service company. Having chartered vessels from Harvey over the years, I know the commitment the team puts into Safety and Maintenance for a “Jones act Fleet” that is purpose built for the IRM/subsea construction environment.”
Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry, also commented: “We are extremely happy to have Ed Galloway join the new subsea business joint venture we are forming. I’ve invested over 450 million dollars building the undisputed best in-class subsea vessels in America, all of which are Jones Act compliant. Now, with Ed and our soon to-be-named joint venture partner, we will execute projects with the upmost safety and operational excellence, surpassing our competitors in both efficiency, and cost effectiveness.
Harvey owns and operates the most technologically advanced fleet of MPSV’s operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico today. Greater crane capacity, superior cargo carrying capabilities and overall versatility that far exceeds any other vessels in the market today.
340’ MPSV 250t Harvey Sub-Sea / Blue Sea
- Overall Size: 340’ x 73’ x 29
- Year Built: 2017
- Clear Deck: 174' x 72'
- Clear Deck Area: 12,443 ft2
- Deck Capacity: 10 tons/m2
- Accommodations: 150 berthing total or (87) single man cabins with natural light
- Dynamic Positioning: DP-2
- Heliport: Sikorsky S-61N and weight rating S-92
- Subsea Crane: 250mT AHC NOV Knuckle Boom Crane
- Subsea Crane: 4,000 m of wire and below deck winch
- Moon Pool: 24' x 24'
- ROV Hangers: Enclosed
- Class: MLC-ACCOM
- Class: SPS 2008
- Class: ENVIRO+
- Stores Crane: North Pacific Crane, MCT 327 w/ 20 hp hpu
The Harvey Deep-Sea is a 310’ multi-purpose construction support vessel, with the following key features:
- Fully redundant DP II Vessel with Kongsberg K-POS 21 system
- 165 T NOV active heave compensated crane
- Two (2) x Triton 3,000m rated 150 HP XLX ROV Systems
- Fully networked on-line, off-line, processing, reporting and charting Survey packages.
- 963 m2 free back deck space.
- Accommodation for 62.
- Heli-deck – Suitable for Sikorsky 92
- KU/C band voice and data communications.
300’ MPSV 165t Harvey Intervention
The Harvey Intervention is a 300’ multi-purpose construction support vessel, with the following key features:
- Fully redundant DP II Vessel with Kongsberg K-POS 21 system
- 165 T NOV active heave compensated crane
- Two (2) x Triton 3,000m rated 150 Schilling HD ROV Systems
- Fully networked on-line, off-line, processing, reporting and charting Survey packages.
- 712.3 m2 free back deck space.
- Accommodation for 72.
- Heli-deck – Suitable for Sikorsky 92
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.