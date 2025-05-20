Harren Group to Use Sealenic’s AI Solution as New Source of Information
Sealenic was founded in 2024 by venture studio Flagship Founders. The company has developed an AI-based solution that makes finding and interpreting information in maritime operations faster, easier, and more secure. Operational staff can use Sealenic via a web app on their computer, tablet or smartphone, simply typing their questions into a chat interface. Within seconds, they receive accurate answers, relevant context, and references to the sources behind the response – all delivered in an intuitive, conversational format. Unlike many general-purpose AI tools, Sealenic guarantees the reliability of its answers and does not hallucinate.
Harren Group was involved early on as a development partner
To ensure the solution was developed as closely as possible to real-world operational needs, the Sealenic team collaborated with Harren Group and two additional industry partners from its early stages. Today, the Sealenic solution is available to the broad market.
Nils Aden, Managing Director at Harren Group, comments: “With Sealenic’s AI solution, our employees no longer have to search for information from various sources – this is a major step forward towards greater safety and efficiency. The solution developed with Sealenic provides accurate answers reliably and quickly, significantly enhancing the consistency of our services.”
Paramvir Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sealenic, adds: “Since we began working together, we’ve found that Harren Group and their QHSE team are incredibly committed, open-minded, and tech-savvy. Like us, they are convinced that AI will solve the most pressing challenges in shipping. Harren Group is clearly a leader when it comes to digitalization, and we’re proud to be part of that journey and support their teams at sea and ashore.
