Harren Group to Use Sealenic’s AI Solution as New Source of Information

[By: Harren Group]

The Bremen-based shipping and logistics company Harren Group will implement the AI solution developed by the technology company Sealenic across its fleet of more than 70 vessels and 26 offices worldwide, as the two companies announced today. This decision follows an intensive development partnership between Sealenic and Harren Group. This makes Harren Group a pioneer and one of the first companies to systematically implement an Agentic AI solution specifically developed for the shipping industry in ship operations. By deploying Sealenic’s solution, Harren Group aims to reduce the workload of its employees and support them in operational decision-making, helping to lower the risk of errors while increasing efficiency and job satisfaction.

Sealenic was founded in 2024 by venture studio Flagship Founders. The company has developed an AI-based solution that makes finding and interpreting information in maritime operations faster, easier, and more secure. Operational staff can use Sealenic via a web app on their computer, tablet or smartphone, simply typing their questions into a chat interface. Within seconds, they receive accurate answers, relevant context, and references to the sources behind the response – all delivered in an intuitive, conversational format. Unlike many general-purpose AI tools, Sealenic guarantees the reliability of its answers and does not hallucinate.

To provide this functionality, Sealenic processes both company-specific documents – such as manuals, policies, and procedures – and publicly available information including IMO and EU regulations, port state and class requirements, and local legislation. It can interpret and prioritize this content so users don’t have to, significantly reducing the time and effort required to find the right answer. In testing, Sealenic has demonstrated potential time savings of one hour per person per day for office-based users and two hours per person per day for vessel crews.

Harren Group was involved early on as a development partner

To ensure the solution was developed as closely as possible to real-world operational needs, the Sealenic team collaborated with Harren Group and two additional industry partners from its early stages. Today, the Sealenic solution is available to the broad market.

Nils Aden, Managing Director at Harren Group, comments: “With Sealenic’s AI solution, our employees no longer have to search for information from various sources – this is a major step forward towards greater safety and efficiency. The solution developed with Sealenic provides accurate answers reliably and quickly, significantly enhancing the consistency of our services.”

Paramvir Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sealenic, adds: “Since we began working together, we’ve found that Harren Group and their QHSE team are incredibly committed, open-minded, and tech-savvy. Like us, they are convinced that AI will solve the most pressing challenges in shipping. Harren Group is clearly a leader when it comes to digitalization, and we’re proud to be part of that journey and support their teams at sea and ashore.