Hapag-Lloyd – Driving Sustainable Shipping with Support from StormGeo

As the shipping industry continues its journey towards a decarbonized future with the new FuelEU Maritime regulation, Hapag-Lloyd relies on StormGeo’s future-proof digital solutions and services to stay compliant and achieve its long-term sustainability goals.

Operating around 300 container ships with a total transport capacity of more than 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s most prominent and leading liner shipping companies – and the largest fleet sailing under the German flag.

In addition to being one of the largest in the industry, Hapag-Lloyd is also one of the greenest. The company was the first to ever convert a large container ship to dual-fuel propulsion capable of using LNG and by end of 2025 will have a fleet of 13 LNG dual-fuel vessels in operation, thereby reducing CO2 emissions significantly. Furthermore, up to 50 of their ships already run on biofuels, such as bio-LNG and FAME, capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional fuels.

Navigating FuelEU Maritime Compliance

With these sustainability initiatives, Hapag-Lloyd has taken crucial steps toward compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation that came into effect on January 1st, 2025. This EU-driven initiative dictates that shipping companies must decarbonize their operations by reducing the GHG intensity of their vessels and increasing the use of sustainable fuels, such as biofuels, green methanol, ammonia and others.

To become fully compliant, Hapag-Lloyd demands a robust biofuel-compliant reporting system that can efficiently align biofuel consumption data with the specific demands outlined in the new regulation.

With these 300 vessels requiring proper data reporting, validation, and verification by their emission verifier DNV, Hapag-Lloyd relies on StormGeo’s s-Log and s-Insight solutions to accurately monitor, report, and validate GHG intensity for FuelEU Maritime compliance and all other GHG emission reduction schemes (EU ETS, CII, MRV, IMO DCS, CCWG, and ESI).

“It’s crucial for us to work with partners like StormGeo, who share our commitment to drive the shipping industry toward a more sustainable future,” says Heribert Riesenhuber, Director Fleet Energy Management at Hapag-Lloyd Hamburg Head Office. “Our decade-long partnership has yielded great solutions for environmental compliance that have benefited not only us but the industry at large, and we’re excited to continue our work with StormGeo to advance our decarbonization goals and tackle new reporting requirements, such as FuelEU Maritime.”

The Role of Digital Tools in Shipping Decarbonization

Hapag-Lloyd leverages a comprehensive solution for the entire FuelEU Maritime compliance process, enabled by StormGeo’s ship-to-shore data reporting system s-Log to easily accommodate biofuel reporting in anticipation of the new regulation – in addition to the data validation system s-Insight and direct access to regulatory and industry experts.

With these solutions, Hapag-Lloyd can accurately calculate the GHG intensity of biofuels used across its fleet according to the specific requirements of the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

The data reporting system collects all fuel consumption data, including biofuels, and runs strict validation rules to identify and flag any reporting errors, improve data quality, and increase accuracy. The validated consumption data is then calculated into GHG intensity data, which can automatically be shared with all major emission verifiers globally, including DNV, through APIs.

Through its Hamburg-based Fleet Performance Center, StormGeo’s experts are available to support Hapag-Lloyd throughout the entire process, including proactive discussions with verifiers.

“Our collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd is an example of the power of partnerships in the decarbonization of the shipping industry,” says Till Braun, Strategic Account Manager and Sales Director at StormGeo. “Sustainable maritime operations require close collaboration between different industry players, and we’re excited to work with and learn from Hapag-Lloyd and their partners to simplify compliance and enable proactive sustainable strategies for the benefit of the industry as a whole.”

Securing the Future: Enhancing Cyber Resilience in Maritime Operations

In addition to the regulatory preparedness that comes with StormGeo’s digital solutions and services, the s-Log solution also helps Hapag-Lloyd prepare for increasingly stringent cyber security requirements in the shipping industry.

With the introduction of recent requirements for cyber security in the maritime industry, such as the UR E26 and UR E27, covering cyber resilience of ships and onboard systems and equipment, enhanced cyber security and data encryption have become critical elements of maritime operations. To support the industry better, StormGeo s-Suite solutions like the s-Log reporting software has recently been upgraded with enhanced encryption for data reporting, data extraction, and file uploads as well as overall security improvements for sensitive data transmitted and stored in the system.

Driving Decarbonization Through Close Collaboration

With StormGeo as their trusted partner, Hapag-Lloyd is not only well-equipped to meet the immediate requirements of the FuelEU Maritime regulation but also to drive their sustainability initiatives further.

Decarbonizing shipping operations and helping the industry comply with the latest environmental regulations are core elements of StormGeo’s offerings for the shipping sector – collaborating with companies on streamlining emissions tracking, reporting trustworthy data, and enabling the use of advanced digital tools.

“StormGeo is committed to enabling efficient data sharing in the industry and providing the necessary digital infrastructure and tools for our clients, such as Hapag-Lloyd, to navigate an ever-evolving regulatory landscape,” says Petter Andersen, Senior Vice President of Shipping at StormGeo. “We are proud to provide the market with a solution for accurate GHG intensity calculation specifically geared towards FuelEU Maritime compliance and to continue decarbonizing the industry together with Hapag-Lloyd.”

StormGeo’s portfolio of environmental compliance solutions can enable companies to achieve their sustainability goals with all the tools necessary to turn fleet emissions into validated data insights, improve reporting workflows, and maintain compliance with industry regulations.