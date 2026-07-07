Hapag-Lloyd Commits to Fleetwide Inmarsat NexusWave Roll-Out

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has secured an agreement with Hapag-Lloyd to deploy NexusWave across its global fleet, following successful onboard trials of the fully managed bonded connectivity service.

A long-standing Inmarsat customer for almost 25 years, Hapag-Lloyd began evaluating NexusWave in 2024 as part of its broader digitalisation roadmap and Strategy 2030 ambitions. The company sought a future-proof connectivity platform capable of supporting increasingly data-driven operations, enhanced crew welfare and seamless integration of business-critical applications across its fleet.

During the trial phase, direct crew feedback highlighted the service’s ability to deliver a consistent “home-like” internet experience with consistent global availability. Beyond crew connectivity, the evaluation focused on operational continuity, application performance, cybersecurity resilience and the ability to support Hapag-Lloyd’s evolving digital ecosystem at sea.

NexusWave will provide Hapag-Lloyd with high-speed fully managed, secure-by-design connectivity that intelligently bonds Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band networks and offers unlimited data, supporting real-time collaboration, remote IT management, data-intensive applications and enhanced vessel performance monitoring across the fleet.

The agreement also includes Inmarsat’s Premium Care Programme, providing round-the-clock technical assistance and access to maintenance and warranty services across more than 80 ports worldwide.

By enabling more connected, data-driven and operationally efficient vessels, NexusWave will support Hapag-Lloyd’s Strategy 2030, enhancing customer service, advancing sustainability goals, and driving scalable digital transformation to help solidify its position as a top-five global container line.

Donya Amer, CIO, CHRO, Hapag-Lloyd, commented: “NexusWave provides us with a secure, resilient and scalable platform that supports our long-term digitalisation ambitions while improving the onboard experience for our crews. The fully managed approach allows our teams to remain focused on delivering value to our customers while leveraging advanced technologies and data more effectively across the business.”

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President and General Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Hapag-Lloyd’s decision to move forward with NexusWave reflects a broader shift taking place in the maritime industry where connectivity is increasingly recognised as strategic business infrastructure. Customers are looking for secure, resilient and fully managed platforms that can support operational transformation, digital innovation and evolving sustainability goals at a global scale. We are proud to continue supporting Hapag-Lloyd on that journey through a long-term partnership focused on delivering measurable operational and business outcomes.”