Hamburg Enters Agreement with COSCO

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN PrimeServ Hamburg has signed an agreement with Hanyuan Technical Service Center GmbH, a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Group, to provide one-stop support services for spare parts, materials, inspections and repairs for all COSCO SHIPPING vessels arriving in Europe, North Africa and the Near Middle East. The Service Cooperation Agreement is set to last for an initial period of two years and was signed at the 2024 SMM maritime trade fair in Hamburg.

“The signing of this service agreement is a win-win for Chinese shipowners, MAN PrimeServ Hamburg and Hanyuan, making the cooperation between MAN and COSCO SHIPPING more comprehensive and in-depth,” said Jun Xiong, General Manager of HANYUAN Technical Service Center GmbH.

Olaf Gunia, Vice President and Head of MAN PrimeServ Hamburg, said: “As one of the largest shipping companies globally, COSCO SHIPPING Group is already one of our Global Key Accounts and we cooperate closely in – among other aspects – the supply of spare parts. With this Service Cooperation Agreement, we aim to enhance our mutual business in technical services, especially in providing services for COSCO SHIPPING vessels sailing to Europe. Looking forward, we also see the possibility to extend the service cooperation with other Chinese customers.”