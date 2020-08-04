Halter Marine Completes Service on Diamond Offshore's Ocean BlackLion

By The Maritime Executive 08-04-2020 11:25:58

ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore, a company of ST Engineering North America, was awarded the contract to install a 215 mt NOV passive heave compensator on Diamond Offshore’s Ocean BlackLion. The compensator was lifted fully assembled and set on top of the derrick.



The Ocean BlackLion arrived in our deep water facility in early May. Shipyard cranes were used to support the NOV with all modifications required to suit the new equipment. This contract represents the third Diamond Offshore drillship performing similar upgrades at this facility over the last year.



“We take great pride in providing the facilities, safety culture and skilled professionals for our valued customers who place trust and confidence in our quality and reliable delivery,” said Jeffrey Gehrmann, Senior VP, Operations of ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore. “We are proud to have completed another successful and safe delivery for Diamond Offshore.”



The shipyard team installed an MPD piping system and a ballast water treatment system, both systems were 3D laser scanned and engineered in-house aboard Diamond Offshore vessels during previous projects to avoid interference. Additional shoring of structural support were put in place to accommodate modules.



In addition, ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore fabricated miscellaneous platforms, performed upgrades to the ballast water treatment system and relocated the firewater system piping, in addition to painting the exterior hull. ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore also devised a custom solution for a mechanical tie-in for the ballast water treatment system to avoid disrupting the internal coating systems.



“During these challenging times amid COVID-19, our team continues to work closely together with our customer to deliver large scale projects safely and efficiently to meet schedule,” Jeffrey Gehrmann said. “We have also put in place safe management measures such as social distancing and split team arrangements to keep our personnel safe while working in our shipyard.”



The Ocean BlackLion is the third drillship, and fifth working deep water drilling rig to visit the shipyard under contract to work in the Gulf of Mexico over the last six months. We are thrilled to assist these incredible assets in bolstering their capabilities, and return to operations.

