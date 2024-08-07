Gunderson Marine & Iron New Leadership Transition & Strategic Advancement

[By: Gunderson Marine & Iron]

Gunderson Marine & Iron (GM&I) is pleased to announce a pivotal shift in its leadership structure.

Dee Burch, a veteran leader and marine industry trailblazer, is now the sole proprietor of Gunderson Marine & Iron. Recently acquiring all shares of GM&I, Burch assumes the active role of President, managing day-to-day operations. His deep industry knowledge and longstanding involvement as part-owner uniquely position him to drive the company towards future success.

“My transition to an active role in the organization is both a profound honor and a tremendous responsibility.”, said Burch. “We stand on the shoulders of giants that have built a stellar 100-plus year history. I am committed to continuing this rich tradition of excellence in barge building while expanding our capabilities in other complex fabrication including bridges, hydro, ships, tugs, and dry docks.”

The past year has been marked by significant achievements for Gunderson Marine & Iron, including a substantial increase in workforce, notable projects including the completion of the Denali State Park PolyChrome Bridge, the completion of the Makani Loa barge for Lynden Inc., and the construction of a new dry dock at the shipyard in Portland, OR.

Burch’s insight into the business, the workforce and the community will be instrumental in navigating this change. As Terry Aarnio, previous Chairman, Joe Corvelli, COO, and Bob Wise, CFO, transition away from GM&I, the organization ensures a cohesive and strategic approach to guiding the company into its next century with Burch at the helm.

“With GM&I under private ownership for the last 15 months, we have successfully built a roadmap for success. I am deeply appreciative of the energy and dedication that Terry, Bob and Joe have given to the organization. Without their efforts, the company would not be in the strong position we are in now: on a growth trajectory with a significant backlog.” said Burch.