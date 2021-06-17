Gulftainer Appoints Javier Echeverria as Chief Financial Officer

Javier Echeverria

Gulftainer, parent company of GT USA, which operates the Port of Wilmington and Port Canaveral, has appointed Javier Echeverria as its new chief financial officer. The recruitment of Echeverria is a next step towards the continued growth and international expansion of UAE-headquartered Gulftainer, one of the world’s leading privately owned independent port operators.



In his previous role, Echeverria served as regional finance manager of the Euromed & Americas Region for the Singaporean company PSA, based out of Antwerp, Belgium. He managed a multi-billion business driving its financing strategy and performance since 2019, with a portfolio of assets spanning across 11 countries including the USA. Echeverria joined PSA in 2014 as Regional Head of Finance for the LatAm Region based in Panama. He is a leader with a track record of delivering profitable growth for supply chain companies. He holds business degrees from INSEAD and IESE Business School.



Charles Menkhorst, CEO of Gulftainer, said, “Javier is a proven leader in finance with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value. After a rigorous global search process, I am excited to welcome him to the Gulftainer group. Javier is a high-impact executive who brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we manage through the current economic challenges and improve our operating results to position Gulftainer for sustainable, long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders.”



“I am excited to join Gulftainer, which has a strong reputation in the market for its operational excellence. I look forward to executing the company’s priorities, as well as accelerate growth and enhance value for shareholders and all stakeholders,” Echeverria said. "I am inspired by the team's dedication to solid strategic growth while positively impacting the world coupled with its commitment to employees and customers."



