Gulf Oil Reaches Agreement to Acquire Ocean Tankers' Assets

By The Maritime Executive 12-08-2020 05:32:11

Gulf Oil International Ltd, part of the Hinduja group, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire the lubricant blending plant with wharf access, storage tank farm and terminal facility from Ocean Tankers (PTE) Ltd, located in the Tuas region of Singapore. The Facility will be acquired and continue to operate as a going concern.

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International, said “This Facility provides a strategic opportunity for Gulf to invest further in the Marine segment and grow its market share in Marine lubricants and other services. It will also provide a regional hub to accelerate our business development plans in South East Asia within the automotive sector, with a focus on Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as Oceania. In addition, we will continue to support and grow the existing customer base of Ocean Tankers (PTE) Ltd. We are excited to welcome the associated employees to the global Gulf family and engaging with all stakeholders post-closing.”

The agreement is subject to closing conditions.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.