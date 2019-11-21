GTT Training Installs Simulator in MTC Hamburg

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-21 15:19:48

GTT Training, the specialist LNG training and simulation provider, announces the installation of its G-Sim LNG simulator software at the MTC Maritime Training Centre in Hamburg.

Completed in September 2019, the installation consists of one instructor and three student stations and includes the model libraries that allow for training dedicated to various types of LNG Carriers and LNG Fuel Gas Handling and Bunkering Systems. It will be used by MTC Hamburg to expand their training portfolio in particular in the support of requirements to train personnel for service on LNG-fuelled vessels.

Developed internally by GTT Training using their extensive experience in the behavior of LNG and providing training simulators to the maritime industry, G-Sim provides one of the most effective training platforms for training operatives in the handling of LNG.

Ray Gillett, Director and General Manager of GTT Training said, “We are very pleased to receive this contract, and to be able to assist MTC Hamburg in their continuing commitment in providing the trained personnel that are required to service the vessels that carry and use LNG. We are committed to work with the industry to provide them with the training tools they require and this contract provides a good example of that commitment.”

