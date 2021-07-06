GTT’s NO96 Super+ Gets Final Approval From 3 Classification Societies

[By: GTT]

GTT has received the Final Approval for its NO96 Super+ technology from the classification societies Bureau Veritas, DNV and Lloyd's Register.

The new NO96 Super+ technology is an evolution of the NO96 containment system maintaining its principal features, in particular the double Invar® metallic membranes and the mechanical anchors fixing the insulation panels to the hull.

NO96 Super+ offers the advantage of reducing the heat ingress inside the tank by integrating insulating Reinforced Polyurethane Foam (R-PUF) panels instead of plywood boxes. Thermal performance is additionally improved by the addition of Glass Wool joints, inserted between adjacent foam panels.

With this innovation, GTT provides a solution to reduce the evaporation of the cargo, with NO96 Super+ guaranteeing ship-owners a daily Boil Off Rate (BOR) of 0.085% of volume for the current standard size design of LNG Carrier of 174.000 m3.

Mr. Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “As a result of these Final Approvals, GTT is able to offer its ship-owner and shipyard partners the new NO96 Super+ technology, an innovative containment system with a greatly reduced Boil Off Rate. Reducing Boil Off Rate is essential for the industry as ship-owners and shipyards face ever increasing economic and environmental challenges."

