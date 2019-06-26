GTT Receives Order from Jiangnan Shipyard for Five LNG Tank Designs

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-26 17:39:43

GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for the tank design of five new LNG-fuelled container ships of 15,000 TEU capacity each. The ships will be built on behalf of a European shipowner, and their delivery will be staggered between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

GTT will design the LNG fuel tanks, with a capacity of 14,000 m3 per ship. The Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT, has been chosen for its space optimization allowing a maximum usage of cargo capacity.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “Less than 18 months after the first order for LNG-fuelled container ships, we are delighted to confirm, with this new order, the interest and effectiveness of our solutions to address the emerging environmental challenges for shipping.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.