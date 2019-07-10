GTT Obtains DNV GL Approval for G-Sim LNG Bunkering Simulation

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-10 21:57:10

GTT Training has obtained approval from DNV-GL for its new LNG Bunkering & Fuel Gas Handling System simulation model G-Sim from DNV-GL in accordance with their standard for Maritime Simulator Systems. DNV-GL’s standard specifies the requirements of simulators that are to be used to deliver training to the shipping industry in accordance with the STCW convention requirements, and in this case specifically for those vessels built to the IGF Code.

This new simulator includes the vessel’s LNG fuel tanks and the complete fuel gas handling management system, along with all the associated support systems as fitted on the latest LNG fuelled vessels and allows a user to undertake any operation with such a system as on board a real vessel. These operations include preparation and management of the LNG fuel tanks, bunkering from different types of suppliers and the supply of gas fuel to the equipments onboard using both compressors and fuel pumps. The simulator functionality also includes the capability to change the type of LNG fuel tank and the composition of the LNG to be bunkered. A CCTV view of the bunker stations is also included.

“This new simulator is the first of its kinds for LNG as fuel applications. It answers the expectations of training providers and ship-owners desiring to train their teams to the use of LNG as a marine fuel. The approval issued by DNV-GL confirms our belief that the new simulator provides a cost effective solution to the industry for meeting the requirements of the STCW convention, and achieve detailed operation training, for the new generation of crews who will be sailing on LNG-fuelled vessels.” said Ray Gillett, General Manager of GTT Training Ltd..

The G-Sim software can be used to provide practical training in real time on the methods and procedures to successfully perform any of the operations that may be conducted on multiple types of LNG cargo ships and LNG-fuelled vessels.

