GTT is Selected by HSHI to Provide “Smart Shipping” Solutions

[By: GTT]

GTT has been chosen by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to equip two liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels with its membrane containment technology.

The two vessels, each with a capacity of 15,600 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 12,800 m3 of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

In addition to the engineering services and on-site technical assistance, GTT will assist the operator through every step of the first LNG-fueled project: commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels. Moreover, GTT will provide training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, a “smart shipping” solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

Vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2024.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.