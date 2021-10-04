GTT Appoints Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé as Group Communications VP

[By: GTT]

GTT announces the appointment of Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé to the newly created position of Group Communications Vice President.

With more than 25 years of experience in communication, marketing and CSR1, internationally and in BtoB sectors, Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé will oversee both external and internal communication for the GTT group. She reports to Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of the GTT group.

Before joining GTT, Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé was Group Communications and CSR Vice President at Tarkett (flooring and sports surface company), a position she held since 2012. She was previously Director of Communication and e-Business of one of the business units of the Rhodia-Solvay chemical group, in which she held various positions in communication and marketing from 1993 to 2012. Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé holds a master’s degree from CELSA.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declares: “I am delighted that Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé is joining the GTT group in the newly created position of Group Communications Vice President. Her experience and expertise in communication, brand and sustainability will be invaluable assets in increasing the reputation and visibility of GTT and its subsidiaries, both in France and internationally, with all of the Group's stakeholders.”

