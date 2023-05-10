GTMaritime Launches Version 4 of GTMailPlus

GTMaritime, a leading provider of secure maritime data communication solutions, has further improved its market leading product, GTMailPlus. Its new Version 4 release specifically addresses the escalation in cyber security and network stability needed as ship to shore integration becomes increasingly seamless due to the advancements in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communications.

GTMailPlus Version 4 has been specified and tested to work in the new era of satellite communications. Its advanced network switch capability allows reliable, secure and seamless email delivery whether using LEO networks, VSAT or low bandwidth connectivity to ensure users remain operable when working in a hybrid scenario.

LEO Compatibility

“LEO connectivity is a big step forward for the maritime industry,” says Jamie Jones, Operations Director at GTMaritime.



“However, there will be times during a vessel’s voyage where the primary connection is not available. Having difficulties sending and receiving email during these times will have an adverse impact on vessel operations: GTMailPlus becomes invaluable in ensuring this critical communication line is available 100% of the time. We have also seen a large demand for GTMailPlus to compliment shore side solutions, such as Office365, which we can fully integrate with GTMailPlus, to ensure Office365 works in sub-optimal maritime conditions.”

Enhanced Security

GTMaritime understands that the rapidly changing maritime communication environment is opening up vessels to new cyber challenges. GTMailPlus continues to offer an enterprise grade security suite to provide robust protection from threats including zero-day attacks.

Simplified Installer

GTMaritime have also simplified the installer and incorporated its software deployment platform GTDeploy Basic as standard. This allows clients to easily manage all GTMaritime software installations and updates from the shore side free of charge.

New WebMail Client

The latest version of GTMailPlus also offers a brand-new webmail client which contains a wealth of new features focusing on productivity, including: an advanced WYSIWYG editor; enhanced message and folder management; improved search and sorting; and performance optimisations to improve the onboard user experience.??

“We’re really pleased to offer all of the above benefits to our customers as standard,” adds Jones. “The continuous investment in our products, specifically in cyber security, allows our customers to be assured that their communications are protected so they can focus on their core business operations."

The latest version of GTMailPlus is now available to all existing GTMaritime customers via the management dashboard, with a free trial available to new customers. For more information, please visit https://www.gtmaritime.com/ gtmailplus.?

