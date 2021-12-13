GTMaritime Launches Cloud Bridge for GTReplicate

GTMaritime Cloud Bridge Image

[By: GTMaritime]

Users of the GTReplicate data replication solution for ships can now make use of SharePoint functionality, after GTMaritime rolled out further product enhancements to improve ship-to-shore communications and fleet wide data management. This is the first step in providing full cloud storage integration, providing customers with connections where they need them.

The new feature allows users to seamlessly integrate existing operational processes and synchronise data between SharePoint and vessels using GTReplicate, and upload data directly to SharePoint.

Cloud storage integration within GTReplicate removes the time lags that can occur when IT departments alone are responsible for file transfers. Instead, remote employees can send and receive data to and from vessels wherever they are, without needing support to transfer files on their behalf.

Mike McNally, Global Commercial Director, at GTMaritime said: “Throughout 2021 we have seen an increase in demand for GTReplicate, which has coincided with more people working remotely and the need to make data transfers more efficient and secure. Our new Cloud Bridge feature provides users such as fleet managers and superintendents with greater autonomy, control and access to vessel data.

“Delivered using our FastNet data transfer platform which has been specifically designed to optimise and prioritize data streams between ship and shore, GTReplicate customers benefit from the enhanced security functions and efficiency provided by FastNet. Benefits include break point recovery to handle interruptions in connectivity, bandwidth throttling to enhance user experience, file compression to reduce bandwidth use, and delta transfers to update files with only the changes in data automatically where required. As an integral part of GTReplicate going forward, these features will also apply to SharePoint.”

GTReplicate is a data replication solution which allows IT managers to configure, monitor and execute simultaneous file transfer tasks from a central location. Its use reduces time and IT administration requirements which can, in turn, reduce costs for the user and ensure greater levels of regulatory compliance.

