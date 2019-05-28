GT USA Wilmington Confirms Order for New Terberg Tractors

By MarEx 2019-05-28 16:32:39

GT USA, the U.S. arm of Gulftainer, the world’s largest privately owned, independent ports and logistics company, announced it has placed an initial order of 16 terminal tractors from Terberg Tractors Americas. The fuel-efficient, low emission equipment will be introduced in a phased manner, with delivery of the first three units scheduled for mid-June, with the subsequent deliveries scheduled for August and October.

“We are eager to take delivery of these tractors in the coming months to enhance and support our transformation at the Port of Wilmington, said Eric Casey, CEO of GT USA Wilmington ”We will continue to enhance operations through the introduction of this and other cargo handling equipment throughout 2019 as part of the $100 million-plus modernization and improvement program at the port.

“We are delighted to continue the 30-year relationship that our parent company has had with Terberg for terminal tractors. They have consistently proven to be reliable, cost effective and inevitably will exceed life cycle expectations,” Casey said.

The Terberg Tractors have a superior Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) of 155,000 lbs and incorporate a hydraulically operated 5th wheel of 75,000 lbs lifting capacity. Enhanced safety and protection features include a speed limiter, automatic engine protection in the event of high temperature or low oil pressure, and a 90 db automatic reversing alarm.

In addition to incorporating energy efficient LED lighting and the most recent Tier 4F fuel efficient low-emissions Cummins engine, which is compliant with prevailing EPA legislation, the machines also include a new design transmission which will further contribute to fuel reduction by up to 17 percent.

The ergonomically designed cabin is packed with safety features; providing the driver with excellent all-around visibility and a comfortable climate-controlled operating environment. In addition, the vehicles include a superior air-suspended high-back seat with integral head restraint which has been designed to maximize operator comfort and incorporates fully adjustable self-levelling air suspension, dual stage pneumatic lumbar and lateral supports, along with an anatomically designed cushion and backrest. An integrated three-point seatbelt complements the design to further enhance operator safety. The design provides for in-cab remote operation of trailer brakes, parking brake and fifth wheel operation.

Terberg Tractors Americas Inc. spokesperson Ron van Arkel commented on the longstanding relationship with the company. “Terberg is delighted to extend our strong relationship with Gulftainer as GT USA embarks on this exciting new chapter at the Port of Wilmington. These new tier-4 final tractors, delivered through Terberg Tractors Americas, will support GT USA’s productivity targets. We wish them all the best in this new endeavor.”

