Greensea Systems, Inc. Given Award at Blue Innovation Symposium

Greensea Systems, Inc. (Greensea) has been awarded the Rising Tide Award as the ‘Industry Awardee’ during the Blue Innovation Symposium (BIS) held in Rhode Island this week. The prestigious award was presented to Greensea’s CEO Ben Kinnaman at the award ceremony last night, in acknowledgement of Greensea’s significant contributions to the blue economy through technology innovation, collaboration and leadership.

The Blue Innovation Symposium (BIS) is considered New England’s key event to facilitate education, networking, and partnering opportunities, bringing together a broad spectrum of attendees within the marine technology industry from the US and abroad.

Ben Kinnaman attended BIS to participate as a panelist during the discussion, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Commercializing Technologies. Greensea, under Kinnaman’s guidance, has been successful turning technology developed under DIU contracts into commercial products, including Safe C2. Safe C2 was originally developed to provide the over-the-horizon control of small, commercial ROVs used in explosive ordnance disposal. Safe C2 is now being put to use in the offshore energy industry, providing the technology to control offshore surface and subsea vehicles.

“I am humbled by this award,” says Kinnaman. “It’s a terrific honor to accept the Rising Tide Award on behalf of Greensea. I can’t help but to think back over the past 17 years, and the trials and tribulations of developing software for the demanding ocean environment and of all the people who have helped along the way. It’s great to have Greensea’s efforts and impact recognized.

