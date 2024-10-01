Greensea IQ Awarded NAVSEA Contract for Coupled ROV & Manipulator Control

[By: Greenses IQ]

Greensea IQ announces the awarding of a Phase II contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) as part of SBIR Topic #N211-066. The contract, including options, is valued at $1.9 million and spans up to three years if all options are exercised.

The objective of this contract is to significantly enhance the capabilities of the MESR Mk20 Expeditionary ROV platform by integrating manipulators and providing intuitive, one-operator control of the ROV and manipulator system. This integration will allow ROVs to perform increasingly complex tasks in marine environments, using a single control system for both the ROV and manipulator. This innovation aims to optimize performance, reduce operator workload, and simplify control station complexity.

Commenting on the award, Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea IQ, stated, “I founded Greensea with the singular vision of using autonomy and advanced technologies to improve the relationship between operator and robot in the ocean industry. We have always specialized in the pragmatic application of bleeding-edge autonomy, AI, navigation, and Human Machine Interface developments. This project with the U.S. Navy is the epitome of Greensea’s motivation. It will allow defense operators to use robots as meaningful and viable tools offshore, creating scale and safety in their mission to combat threats.”

The challenges of working with manipulators on small ROV platforms is not unique to Expeditionary Forces. As ROV platforms have gotten smaller and more capable and electric manipulators have become more viable for serious underwater tasks, their combined potential is significant for the offshore industry as well as defense. These systems are challenging to operate however because they have significantly less mass than traditional Work-Class ROVs and are deployed with a reduced operating footprint, often consisting of a single operator. This technology, combined with Greensea’s mature autonomy, positioning, and perception technologies, will pave the way for widespread adoption of miniature ROVs with advanced manipulator packages in all aspects of the ocean industry.