Greensea IQ and Baker Marine Solutions to Expand EverClean Services

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leading provider of autonomous underwater robotics solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Baker Marine Solutions (BMS). Through this partnership, BMS will serve as a subcontractor and sales representative for EverClean, Greensea IQ’s innovative hull cleaning service. BMS will provide EverClean services throughout Louisiana, including at the Port of New Orleans, and expand the EverClean brand into new regional markets.

BMS, a trusted provider of marine and offshore expertise, brings a wealth of experience in subsea robotics to this collaboration. With the recent addition of Baker Subsea Solutions (BSS) to their portfolio, BMS is well-positioned to deliver efficient, safe, and high-quality services in the region.

“Baker Marine Solutions is an ideal partner for us as we expand EverClean’s reach,” states Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Greensea IQ. “Their experience and commitment to quality and safety align perfectly with our goals, and we’re confident that this collaboration will deliver great value to the maritime industry in Louisiana and beyond.”

“Partnering with Greensea IQ was an easy decision for us,” says Mike MacMillan, General Manager of Baker Subsea Solutions. “As we expand our capabilities, we are focused on ensuring we not only provide additional services, but that we do so safely and efficiently. While we have extensive experience in subsea robotics, hull cleaning with this technology is somewhat new to our region. What this technology provides in terms of fuel savings, carbon reduction, and maintenance is what makes it most attractive. We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Greensea IQ and expanding into new markets.”

BMS will not only offer EverClean hull cleaning services but will also act as a key sales representative in the region, working to introduce EverClean’s technology to new markets and customers.