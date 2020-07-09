Grand Bahama Shipyard, Open for Business.

By The Maritime Executive 07-09-2020

Grand Bahama Shipyard Limited (GBSL) continues to operate in these challenging times. With newly implemented safe working practices to keep its customers and work force safe , the yard commenced its summer dry-docking program June 2nd, 2020 after a short period of lock down as a result of Covid -19.

The first vessels were two Svitzer tugs followed by the double docking of a 29,433 GT chemical tanker and a 1,097 GT landing craft. The yard continues to show its commitment to support ship owners and managers with their various projects including but not limited to dock surveys, IWS, major fabrication and emergency repairs. As of today, the yard has completed over 20 repair projects, including BWTS installations on 3 tankers and major refits on 5 cruise vessels.

David Skentelbery, CEO Grand Bahama Shipyard said “our key priority is to provide a safe working environment for our workforce, subcontractors and our clients to operate amongst the new normal following the outbreak”.

GBSL is preparing for a busy third and fourth quarter with repairs ranging from scrubber installation, extensive propulsion repairs, ballast water system installations, as well as routine class dockings across a range of different types of vessel.

The yard is very much open for business and with availability for both dockings and afloat repairs, they are looking forward to hearing from customers both old and new.

