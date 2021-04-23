Gould Services Provides Assembly and Lift Operations for DEME Project

Deme Project Saint Nazaire Offshore Windfarm Gould Heavy Lift Services and DEME have successfully performed the load-in, assembly, and preparations for load out of the new Offshore Drill Equipment for the French windfarm at Saint Nazaire.

Deme is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, infra marine and environmental works.

With more than 140 years of experience and 5,200 highly skilled professionals, the company brings tailor-made solutions, innovation and new technologies to its customers’ projects, ensuring that they are performed safely, efficiently, and cost-effectively.

For Deme, Gould services provided the Engineering, Project Management, Rigging, and Turnkey Execution of a number of load transfers. Gould Services has been established in 2017 and is growing in its activities within the heavy lift and offshore market. Deme is happy about Gould’s subcontractor performance and the safety and quality during the entire project was in accordance with the highest standards that Deme requires at all times.



