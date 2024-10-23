Golding Barge Line Powers Vessel with Mitsubishi Tier 4 Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

In a significant step toward a greener future, Golding Barge Line has commissioned its newest vessel, the Scott Golding, equipped with Mitsubishi Tier 4 engines supplied by Laborde Products. Built by Vessel Repair, this vessel features two Mitsubishi engines, each delivering 1,260 HP at 1,600 RPM. These low-emission engines not only meet rigorous environmental standards but also offer superior mechanical reliability and efficiency, meeting the industry’s growing demand for sustainability without sacrificing performance. At the heart of this collaboration is the seamless partnership with Laborde Products, known for their hands-on approach and commitment to delivering reliable power solutions tailored to customer needs.

“Golding Barge Line is proud to welcome our first Mitsubishi propulsion system to the fleet. The experience with Laborde Products has been exceptional,” said Austin Golding, President of Golding Barge Line. “These Tier 4 engines are not only environmentally friendly but also extremely efficient, which is vital for our operations. We’re excited to take this step toward the future with Laborde Products and Mitsubishi.”

For Laborde Products, the commissioning of the Scott Golding is part of a broader commitment to innovation and leadership in marine propulsion. The Mitsubishi engines' lower emissions and higher fuel efficiency make them an ideal choice for companies looking to balance operational excellence with environmental responsibility.

“At Laborde Products, we focus on providing an exceptional experience for our customers at every stage,” said Brian Laborde, President and CEO. “From the initial consultation to the final installation and ongoing support, we’re proud to partner with Golding Barge Line in introducing Mitsubishi Tier 4 engines to their fleet, offering a simple and reliable engine solution.”

With this latest vessel, Golding Barge Line continues to reinforce its reputation for operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. Mitsubishi’s Tier 4 engines, designed for optimal fuel efficiency and practicality, provide a cost-effective and eco- conscious solution that aligns with the industry’s evolving standards.