Godmother Names Powerful New Sanmar Harbour Tug After Her Son

[By: Sanmar Shipyards]

Leading tugboat industry executives attended the traditional “Christening Ceremony” at Sanmar’s Altinova Shipyard last Saturday of a powerful new harbour tug destined to work for German operator H. Schramm Towage.

Lara König, took on the honorary role of godmother to the new tug, which is named Bo after her two-year-old son, who is the godchild of SCHRAMM group owner Hans-Helmut Schramm.

BO is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, part of the Turkish tug and workboat builder’s popular Deliçay series.

Powered by two high-speed, electronically controlled, EPA Tier lll and IMO Tier ll compliant CAT 3516C HD D-rated marine diesel engines, BO can achieve an impressive 75-ton bollard pull and free running speed of 12 knots.

Measuring 25.3m LOA, with a moulded beam of 12m, BO has been designed for escort, ship- handling, or terminal support duties and has Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability. Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Hans-Helmut Schramm and H. Schramm Towage Managing Director, Nico Andritter-Witt; Robert Allan Ltd President and CEO, Michael S. Fitzpatrick and Director of Business Development – Middle East, Oben Naki, along with Fairplay Towage Managing Director, Philip Harmstorf and Senior Manager Sales, Finn Roppel.

Established in 1926, H. Schramm Towage mainly operates at the intersection of river Elbe, North Sea, Baltic Sea, and Kiel Canal. BO will join its operations at Brunsbüttel at the mouth of the Elbe and western end of the Kiel Canal.

BO, known as Deliçay XIV while at Altinova, will be the sixth tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to Schramm, joining CORVIN, a 45-ton bollard-pull twin screw tug delivered in 2005, second CORVIN in 2007, MAX in 2009, TORSTEN a flattop Navtug delivered in 2012, and SÖNKE, a 71-ton bollard-pull ATD tugboat delivered in 2020.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “With our industry is going through a period great change as new technologies come on board, it is an exciting and challenging time for all of us. I think it is good that, amidst all these changes, that long-held traditions such as naming ceremonies continue. They are a link to the past, a milestone

marking our latest achievements, and offer hope for the future. I am delighted that our honoured guests could attend the event. BO is a powerful workhorse tug, the most technologically-advanced and environmentally-friendly to date in its class. We have worked closely with Schramm Towage to ensure it meets their specific operational needs.” Nico Andritter-Witt, Managing Director of H. Schramm Towage, said: “A beautiful event with family and friends that will be remembered. This tug is perfect to suit our customers’ needs and we are delighted to welcome her to our fleet in January 2024. With this newest addition, we will be well positioned for the future.”