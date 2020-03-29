Globalstar Launches New Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station Bundle

By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2020 01:23:19

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT), a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services, is pleased to introduce its latest technology offering for the maritime industry. The new Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station (RAS)+, expands the capabilities of the more portable Sat-Fi2® Wi-Fi Hotspot by incorporating a highly efficient remote antenna, combined with additional accessories, making it a one-stop shop option for enabling communication where cellular service is unavailable.

The Sat-Fi2® RAS+ easily installs to a fixed power source for seamless connectivity via the next generation Globalstar Satellite Network. The Sat-Fi2 RAS+ utilizes satellite Wi-Fi technology enabling users to stay connected while they are mobile, and ideal for users in remote locations offshore and along coastal and inland waterways. This solution includes a pole-mounted satellite antenna and a pole-mounted marine GPS antenna that addresses the demand for satellite communications on the water.

Globalstar’s new Sat-Fi2 RAS+ maritime solution is designed as a low-cost alternative satellite terminal that provides voice, and data services, while flexible enough for enabled crew solution devices to be integrated. The Sat-Fi2 RAS+ maritime solution has a small helical satellite and GPS antenna with a below-deck fixed power unit, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections as well as voice from a smartphone app or Email, SMS, data and weather information to stay productive, and if preferred, an additional desktop app can also be used to conduct business independent or simultaneous to other users. The primary bundle includes the RAS Unit, Wi-Fi Antenna and Pole-Mounted Satellite Antenna with 32-foot cable and a Pole-Mounted GPS Antenna with 32-foot cable. Other accessories in the bundle include:

Wall Adapter

12V DC Bare Wire Cable

Inline fuse holder

Two butt connectors

POTS Phone

Two 2” Heat shrink tubing pieces

VOIP Box

One 5A Fuse

5-Port Ethernet Switch

GEOS Information Card

Two Ethernet Cables

Installation Guide

RJ11 Telephone Line

Quick Start Guide

One-year warranty

The Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station (RAS)+ retails for $$1,799, and is available for purchase through the Globalstar website.

Other Applicable Products & Services: SmartOne Solar, and SmartOne C Asset Managers. The SmartOne Solar is a powerful device in the maritime application providing up to a 10-year battery life with tracking capabilities and the ability connect via Bluetooth in the device application. The SmartOne Solar is ATEX certified intrinsically safe, making it ideal for the oil and gas and maritime industries. Asset Tracker, SPOT Trace, is a device that can be mounted to any asset to track location as an anti-theft measure.

Behind all the Commercial IoT and satellite solutions offered is SPOT My Globalstar™, a location-based enterprise solution that provides the visualization and automation of data like live or historical tracking, reporting capabilities, geofencing, alerts, asset routing and more.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.