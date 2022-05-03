Global Maritime Forum Announces New Chairman and Board Members

[By: Global Maritime Forum]

International not-for-profit organisation Global Maritime Forum announces the new composition of its Board of Directors, following today’s annual general meeting. Jan Dieleman,

President, Ocean Transportation at Cargill was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors, taking over the position from Peter Stokes, former Senior Adviser and Head of Shipping at Lazard, who is retiring.

“I am honored to accept the role as Chairman of the Global Maritime Forum. Peter has made great strides in helping the forum become an impactful organization that not only drives change but addresses the key challenges we face as an industry today,” said Jan Dieleman, newly announced chair of the Global Maritime Forum. “Together with my fellow directors and the Global Maritime Forums leadership, we will build on this momentum and further strengthen our role as a platform for collaboration ensuring the industry and its stakeholders to work together to discuss challenges and find lasting solutions.”

Peter Stokes has served on the Global Maritime Forum’s Board of Directors since 2017, when the organization was established.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Peter for his support and guidance during these first five years of growth and development of the Global Maritime Forum. Right from the outset, Peter has shared our profound belief in collaboration across the industry and collective action as the key to long-term impact and sustainable change. Peter has been a steady hand and a source of sage advice throughout his time as Chairman,” said Johannah Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Maritime Forum. “I look forward to working with Jan and the entire Board of Directors on our shared vision for the future of the sector.”

Lynn Loo, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, Semiramis Paliou, Chief Executive Officer of Diana Shipping, and Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Group were also elected as new members of the Board of Directors of the Global Maritime Forum.

“I am pleased that Lynn, Semiramis and Unni have accepted to join the Board of Directors. They each bring unique and important perspectives as well as a deep understanding and appreciation for the collective challenges we face as an industry, thus contributing to the Global Maritime Forum’s ability to bring positive change for our community, the industry and society,“ said Jan Dieleman.

Hereafter, the Board of Directors consists of:

Jan Dieleman (Chairman), Randy Chen (Vice Chairman), Anthony S. Papadimitriou, Christine Loh, Claus V. Hemmingsen, Lynn Loo, Michael Parker, Oivind Lorentzen III, Rajesh Unni, and Semiramis Paliou.



