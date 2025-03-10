Global Impact: Women Leaders Driving Change and Innovation at Chevron

[By: Chevron]

At the current rate of progress, it will take the world another five generations to achieve full gender parity on economic participation and opportunity, according to the World Economic Forum.

This statistic offers a stark reminder of the responsibility that all businesses have to advocate for women’s careers and speed up progress across the board. For over a century, International Women’s Day has recognized the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while advocating for gender equality. The 2025 theme, #AccelerateAction, calls for tangible progress in breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity. Chevron's enduring commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident in our hiring and development strategies, which support our tagline, "The Human Energy Company."

Effective leadership benefits from a blend of skills, including resilience, innovation, and adaptability. As industries around the world adapt to various challenges, effective leadership can be a beacon towards success. This International Women’s Day, we spotlight five women at Chevron who bring these skills, driving progress within our company and for our clients, and embodying this year’s International Women’s Day theme: #AccelerateAction.



Ayten Yavuz, Spearheading Growth in Marine Lubricants

As the General Manager of Chevron Marine Lubricants, Ayten Yavuz brings over 30 years of Chevron experience to her role. From achieving her first junior role in 1991, she has attained leadership positions across Europe and the Americas. As General Manager of Chevron Marine Lubricants, she now drives innovation and business expansion in the marine sector, focusing on developing solutions that support the maritime industry’s current and future challenges and ensuring shipowners and fleet operators have access to high-performance lubricants suited for every scenario.

“Innovation and collaboration are key to our success in marine lubricants,” says Ayten. “At Chevron, we are focused on providing solutions that support our customers on their individual paths. These are also qualities that I work to maximize within my team.”

Ayten's career journey demonstrates that Chevron is committed to nurturing the career of women and providing them with a platform to make a significant impact in the world. Reflecting on her career so far, she remarks, "Chevron has enabled me to follow my passion and contribute to addressing the world's growing energy needs.



Barbara Pickering, Leading Chevron Shipping in a Time of Change

With a career spanning over three decades at Chevron, Barbara Pickering was appointed President of Chevron Shipping in 2024. Since joining the company as a ship charterer in London in 1991, she has advanced through multiple roles. From commercial operations to strategy, Barbara’s leadership has shaped the company’s global direction in the maritime sector.

Under Barbara’s Presidency, Chevron Shipping is proactively negotiating industry challenges, ensuring that the company remains resilient and forward-thinking. “The industry is changing, and we are committed to leading that change,” says President Pickering.

From spearheading the new partnership between Chevron and Stephen F. Austin High School, a Houston-based maritime school, Barbara has led several initiatives for the program, including, providing financial donations to every teacher, a renovated ship simulator for the students, and an updated maritime library and printing center for further learning opportunities. Barbara’s most notable contribution to Stephen F. Austin, however, is her mentorship to many of the students who now have someone they can look up to and aspire to be when pursuing their future careers in maritime. Opening new doors for women in the maritime sector is a passion of Barbara’s. She has been a keynote speaker at events such as the Greater Houston Port Bureau’s Women in Maritime Forum, and the Women Offshore Foundation, which she regularly supports through conference and gala sponsorships. Through her leadership, Barbara strives for a future maritime workforce that looks as diverse as the growing world it supports.



Danielle Lincoln, Driving Innovation in Fuels and Lubricants

As the Vice President of Chevron International Products, Danielle Lincoln oversees Chevron’s business across Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Having spent over 10 years at Chevron and over 20 years in industry, she has steadily built her expertise in the oil, gas, and petrochemicals sector, making her a key player in delivering solutions to the industries we serve.

Danielle also chairs Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, reinforcing her influence in the South Asian energy sector. She believes that speeding up action means adopting a tactical approach to fuel innovation.

"Our objective is to assist customers in achieving their goals and ambitions by providing practical and scalable fuel and lubricant solutions," she explains.

"Chevron has provided equal opportunities for me to attain key leadership positions, which have broadened my scope, reach, depth, and impact. I see more women leaders joining me and the team, and together, we can continue to help women realize their full potential as they advance in their careers."



Ilse Oelius Smaal, Advancing Marine Lubricants for Next-Generation Vessels

Leading Chevron Oronite’s marine product line, Ilse Oelius Smaal drives the development of marine lubricant additives for current and future marine engines, pioneering lubricant solutions that enhance efficiency and performance. She has spent a significant portion of her career at Chevron, lighting the way for women in technical and commercial leadership roles. Ilse also leads the research and development center in the Netherlands, which runs proprietary bench and engine tests to support the development of lubricants for current and future engines and fuel combinations for both the marine and automotive sectors.

“Meeting strengthening regulatory standards is critical,” Ilse states. “Through continuous research and collaboration with industry partners, we ensure that our lubricant technologies stay ahead of the curve. I am excited to lead the development of key enabling lubricant technologies, and show early-career women and girls that STEM careers can be a pathway to success.”



Hui Ling Chern, Pioneering Biofuels in Maritime

As a biofuels trader at Chevron, Hui Ling Chern provides options and innovative solutions to buyers. Based in Singapore, she collaborates with global teams to provide shipping companies with biofuel solutions that can support their lower carbon goals. Since the start of Chevron’s marine biofuels business in 2022, Chevron Singapore has progressed to become one of the top marine biofuels suppliers in Singapore.

Hui Ling’s commercial acumen and ability to build strong relationships with our trading partners helps Chevron deliver what our customers need when they need it. She is focused on expanding access to our range of products and maintaining positive commercial outcomes for both sides of each trade. “Trading biofuels is more than just a commercial negotiation,” she explains. “The maritime industry needs immediate, scalable solutions to mitigate its challenges, and making those solutions available and attractive is a key part of my role.”

Accelerating Inclusion and Innovation

The achievements of these women exemplify Chevron’s core values of diversity and inclusion. We learn from and respect the cultures in which we operate and we have an inclusive work environment that values the uniqueness and diversity of individual talents, experiences and ideas. Through initiatives like the Chevron Women’s Employee Network and strategic industry partnerships, the company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace where women can thrive.

Progress toward gender equality is driven by those who challenge bias, champion inclusivity, and celebrate women's achievements. Organizations like Chevron play a crucial role by

recruiting, retaining, and developing diverse talent, supporting women into leadership roles, and ensuring that innovation and infrastructure meet the needs of all genders. By advancing technology, enabling economic empowerment, and fostering educational and career pathways for women in various fields, these efforts create an environment where women can thrive and contribute fully to global industries.

By spotlighting these leaders, Chevron not only celebrates their contributions but also reinforces its role in accelerating action toward a fairer and better skilled industry. As we work to stay ahead of the curve, the leadership of women like Ayten, Barbara, Danielle, Ilse, and Hui Ling helps us shape the future. We are proud of the work they, and the rest of our incredible global team, do.

To find out more about International Women’s Day and access a range of guidance and resources, click; https://www.internationalwomensday.com/