Global Data Systems, Inc. Named to CRN’S 2020 Solution Provider List

By The Maritime Executive 06-02-2020 04:46:05

Lafayette, LA, June 2, 2020 – Global Data Systems, Inc., a leading managed services provider, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Global Data Systems, Inc. (#410) to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s

benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

With over three decades of solution experience, Global Data Systems serves as a Managed Service Provider, delivering Voice & Collaboration, Managed IT, Cloud Services, Connectivity, and Security solutions to medium/large enterprises nationwide.

“We are excited to be recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the sixth time”, said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. Our continued growth and success wouldn’t be possible without our excellent staff of experts that work day in and day out to provide white glove solutions to businesses all around the country. It takes the right people in the right seat to influence a successful outcome and reputation and I think we have the best that the industry has to offer. Stay tuned for more from GDS!”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.