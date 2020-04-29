Global Data Systems Completes MSP Verify Program Certification

By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2020 02:30:25

Global Data Systems, Inc. today announced that it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification and SOC 2 Type X. The MSPCV is based on the 10 control objectives of the Unified Certification Standard for Cloud & MSPs (UCS) and is the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed services providers. Global Data Systems, Inc. SOC 2 Type 2 audit was based on the UCS as well as the Trust Services Criteria for Security and the Additional Criteria for Availability and Confidentiality (TSP section 100A – 2017).

The MSPCV was the first of its kind created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry. Every certification comes with a written report with the entire process documented, validated and signed by a 3rd party accounting firm. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.

"The MSPCV certification is a rigorous certification process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Charles Weaver, MSPAlliance CEO. "We are very proud to have Global Data Systems, Inc. as a member of this elite community of cloud and MSPs.”

MSP Verify Program

The UCS consists of 10 control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services (and cloud computing) practice. Once the provider’s organization has completed all MSPCV documentation on all applicable control objectives (with the assistance of MSPAlliance's readiness assessments, gap analysis, helpful templates and consulting) the results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public facing report.

Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPCV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:

? Objective 1: Governance,

? Objective 2: Policies and Procedures,

? Objective 3: Confidentiality and Privacy,

? Objective 4: Change Management,

? Objective 5: Service Operations Management,

? Objective 6: Information Security,

? Objective 7: Data Management,

? Objective 8: Physical Security,

? Objective 9: Billing and Reporting, and

? Objective 10: Corporate Health.

The MSPCV certification report is signed by a third-party accounting firm.

“Anyone in the industry that has jumped off into SOC 2 Type X certification will tell you it is an eye-opening experience”, said Tracey Webb, Manager of Information & Cyber Security Operations at Global Data Systems. “Global Data Systems dove into the process and met and exceeded expectations. GDS has a culture of winning that permeates through how

we do business as an organization all the way down to our clients’ balance sheets. Winning is a habit at GDS!”

