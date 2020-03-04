Global Data Systems Appoints CJ LeJeune as CIO

Global Data Systems, a leading managed service provider, announced today that CJ LeJeune has joined the executive management team as Vice President of Operations. Mr. LeJeune will lead the company in overseeing operations activities, in the organization, ensuring development and implementation of efficient operations and cost-effective systems to meet current and future needs of the organization. Mr. LeJeune will nurture Global Data Systems’ high-growth operational activities and enable the future success of the organization.

With over 32 years of telecommunications industry experience, Mr. LeJeune brings exceptional expertise to his role. With the deep understanding of the design, architecture, implementation and operation of voice and data networks to developing financial modeling systems, process workflows and risk assessments and six years of healthcare organizational experience as a CIO / Security Officer, Mr. LeJeune’s experience speaks for itself as an all-around asset to the Global Data Systems, Inc. organization.

“I am honored to welcome CJ to the team”, said Chris Vincent, President of Global Data Systems. “We are fortunate to have someone of CJ LeJeune’s caliber and experience to lead and nurture our operational path and needs as a company. His leadership will definitely impact the foundation we have set in making IT Simple by setting the bar for operational success and enhancing the way we support our customers.”

“I am excited to be a part of the GDS team and look forward to contributing to the future of GDS”, said Mr. LeJeune. “GDS is a great company with great people and great culture.”

Prior to Global Data Systems, Mr. LeJeune served as the CIO of Imperial Health. He graduated from McNeese State University, earning an Associate of Science in AS, Electronic Technology. He has helped build successful companies and with that experience, he will make a tremendous impact on the future of Global Data Systems, Inc. Mr. LeJeune began his role on January 20, 2020, located at Global Data Systems, Inc. Corporate Office.

