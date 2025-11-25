Glamox to Light Four Norwegian-Designed Offshore Construction Vessels

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a global leader in lighting, is supplying exterior marine LED lighting for four Offshore Construction Vessels (OCVs) commissioned by shipping company Seatankers. These highly versatile vessels can support all manner of offshore construction projects, from the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms to the installation of subsea infrastructure and much more.

Glamox is delivering a comprehensive package of exterior marine-certified LED lights for all four vessels, which are Norwegian-designed and Chinese-built.

“These high specification vessels will be fitted with quality marine-certified lighting that is long-lasting, energy-efficient, and which can cope with harsh marine conditions,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division. “We are supplying navigation lights and all the exterior lighting, including linear luminaires, searchlights, as well as dimmable floodlights that enable light levels to be adjusted to suit a particular task or to avoid light spillage.”

The four vessels are based on the SALT 308 OCV design from Salt Ship Design, Stord, Norway. They measure 100 metres in length, have a width of 23 metres, will be equipped with a 150-tonne heave-compensated crane, and can accommodate up to 110 personnel. The vessels will also feature a hangar housing two work-class remotely operated vehicles. The OCVs are equipped with a hybrid 1,500-kWh battery energy storage system and a methanol-ready propulsion design for future fuel flexibility.

Glamox’s customer, CSSC Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co. Ltd., is building the vessels. Glamox will deliver the lighting packages for all four vessels from now until January 2026. Wuchang Shipbuilding will install the lighting at its yard in Wuhan City, Hubei, China. The first two vessels will be delivered in September and December 2026.