Glamox Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

[By: Glamox]

Glamox has appointed Elisabeth Tapper as Chief Business and Marketing Officer (CBMO), a newly established executive role and member of the Group Leadership Team.

The creation of the CBMO role reflects Glamox's ambition to strengthen customer focus, commercial excellence, and business development across its global operations, positioning the company to capture new market opportunities.

Elisabeth brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience from leading Nordic companies including TINE, Orkla Health, Pierre Robert Group, and Makeup Mekka. She has successfully led commercial growth, business transformation, digital initiatives, and international expansion.

"Elisabeth joins Glamox at an exciting point in our journey," says Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

"We have a clear strategy, strong market positions, and ambitious plans for the future. Elisabeth brings commercial leadership, strategic perspective, and transformation experience needed to help us strengthen our customer focus, further develop our commercial capabilities, and support the next phase of Glamox's growth. I am delighted to welcome her to our Executive Leadership Team."

As CBMO, Elisabeth will shape and drive Glamox Group's global commercial agenda, including commercial strategy, marketing, commercial excellence, business development, and digital commercial capabilities.

"I am honored to join Glamox and excited about the opportunities ahead," says Elisabeth Tapper.

"Glamox combines a strong heritage with a clear ambition for the future. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organization to deepen customer relationships, strengthen our commercial capabilities, and contribute to the company's continued success."

Elisabeth will be based at Glamox's headquarters in Oslo and will assume the position on 16 September.