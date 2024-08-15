Glamox Expands Defense & Navy Lighting Solutions with Acquisition of MARL

[By: Glamox]

Glamox has entered into an agreement to acquire the UK based company MARL International. MARL International is located in Ulverston, UK and has over 50 years' experience in the design and manufacture of electronic systems, specializing in LED technology. The acquisition of MARL International will provide the Glamox Group with a leading lighting solution range in the growing defense and navy markets.

The defense and navy markets are expanding and exhibits favorable characteristics that align with Glamox' strategic growth objectives. Notably, the UK Navy stands out as an especially attractive partner due to its track record of exporting advanced vessel designs. Additionally, the navy sector demands high quality and reliability, which aligns well with Glamox' expertise and innovation-driven approach. This acquisition would enable Glamox to leverage these strengths, capitalize on market opportunities, and enhance its competitive position in the maritime industry.

MARL had total revenues of GBP 6,0 mGBP for the 2023/24 financial year, with close to 60% coming from Navy projects. All 62 employees are based in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in designing and providing high performance LED lighting solutions in highly technical environments for domestic and international customers in Navy, defence, rail, and other specialty lighting.

Group Chief Executive Officer Astrid Simonsen Joos highlighted: “With MARL’s capabilities, dedicated employees and growth within the Navy segment, this strategic acquisition aligns with our ambitions. Together as one, we will be better equipped to serve our customers with cutting-edge solutions within the Navy segment.”

“The growing market for sustainable lighting solutions within the Navy and marine segments is continuing to be a profitable opportunity for Glamox, and with MARL onboard as a part of the team, we are positioned well for growth” says Simonsen Joos.

MARL International's main owner and managing director, Adrian Rawlinson, is enthusiastic about the new opportunity: “We are thrilled to see our company join forces with a solid international lighting company with a focus on innovation, engineering, and quality. Their commitment to excellence and forward-thinking approach ensures a bright future for our employees, customers, and partners.”

MARL International will be a part of the Glamox Marine, Offshore & Wind division, headed by Tommy Stranden.