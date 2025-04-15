Gilat Receives a Multimillion Order from a Global Defense Organization

[By: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.]

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today its Defense Division received a Multimillion order from a Global Defense Organization for the supply of advanced antenna technology to be integrated into the organization’s advanced defense communication systems. Deliveries are scheduled towards the end of 2025.

Gilat’s antenna solutions are designed to support secure and resilient connectivity under the most demanding conditions, helping defense organizations stay connected, anywhere, anytime. This win reflects Gilat’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that meet the stringent requirements of defense applications worldwide.

“This order builds on our strong partnership, reflecting the trust earned through consistent performance and technological excellence,” said Gilad Landsberg, President of Gilat Defense. “It highlights the value our partners place on our advanced defense communications and our ongoing commitment to their missions.”