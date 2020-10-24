Gijsbert de Jong Appointed as New Nordics Chief for Bureau Veritas

Gijsbert de Jong appointed Marine Chief Executive, Nordics By The Maritime Executive 10-23-2020 10:45:17

Gijsbert de Jong has succeeded Bengt Sangberg as Regional Marine Chief Executive, Nordics. Bengt assumes the role of a Special Advisor, facilitating the handover and transition, until his departure at the end of 2020. Gijs will report directly to Herman Spilker, VP North Europe Zone with responsibility for operations and business development in Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Having joined BV in 2001, Gijs de Jong’s career has developed in roles ranging across the marine and offshore sectors, working in Rotterdam, Paris, and Shanghai. He most recently led the Marine Marketing and Sales team based in the head office in Paris.

Bureau Veritas has a strong presence in the Nordic region, with a dedicated regional customer support center in Copenhagen, technical offices in Copenhagen, and Oslo, as well as a versatile network of experienced surveyors supporting operational surveys, newbuilding plan approval, surveys of ships under construction, and marine equipment surveys.

‘I am very fortunate to be joining such a professional, capable and passionate team of maritime experts’, says de Jong. ‘The activities of Bureau Veritas in the Nordics span a broad range of ship types and clients. We class tankers, bulk carriers, containerships, and gas carriers, of course. But the Nordic market is also well known for specialized, high technology ships - and this is an area where we are strong. We class cruise vessels built in Norway, sophisticated ferries, offshore vessels, fishing vessels, and more. Our expertise in small and specialized ships, as well as standard ship types, is a BV hallmark.’

The Nordic countries are showing strong leadership in sustainability and digital innovation. De Jong reckons that BV’s expertise with alternative fuels and smart technology is a good match for the ambitions of Nordic clients: ‘Bureau Veritas has built up extensive experience with gas-fueled and (hybrid) battery-powered ships and is working together with industry partners on new fuels including ammonia, hydrogen and power systems including fuel cells. Additionally, we are involved in forward looking smart ship projects, covering autonomous navigation, and remote operations. And we have developed a pragmatic risk based cyber security approach meeting both regulatory and industry needs.’

‘We have a lot to offer Nordic clients and the broader marine and offshore eco-system across the region. We will be working very hard to help support our stakeholders and meet their expectations.’

Gijs holds an MSc in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

