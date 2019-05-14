Gibbs & Cox Appoints Assistant Vice President, Ship Design

Matthew Garner

By MarEx 2019-05-14 17:34:23

Gibbs & Cox, Inc., a global leader in naval architecture and marine engineering, today announced the appointment of Matthew Garner as Assistant Vice President, Ship Design.

Garner joins Gibbs & Cox following a distinguished civil service career in the Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Command's Engineering Directorate. For the past six years he was a member of the Senior Executive Service providing technical leadership and operationally superior war-fighting capabilities for the U.S. Navy, most recently as the Director for Submarine/Submersible Design and Systems Engineering (NAVSEA 05U), and prior to that as the Director, Ship Integrity and Performance Engineering Group (NAVSEA 05P).

"Matt brings to Gibbs & Cox an unprecedented breadth of engineering prowess across the U.S. Navy's submarine and surface combatant portfolios. In Gibbs & Cox's 90th year, Matt's contributions will position Gibbs & Cox well for our next 90 years," states Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Garner's previous assignments include Deputy Director for Submarine/Submersible Design and Systems Engineering; Director Surface Combatant and Mine warfare Ships Division; DDG 1000 Ship Design Manager; Ship Concept Manager for the Maritime Air and Missile Defense of Joint Forces Analysis of Alternatives; Littoral Combatant Ship Design Integration Manager; and LHA Replacement Mission System Engineering Manager.

Garner earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of New Orleans. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science in Systems Engineering Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. Garner was awarded the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award in 2014 and Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 2012.

Gibbs & Cox is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with nearly 7,000 vessels designed to our standards since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; Chesapeake, VA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; and Canberra, ACT, Australia.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.