General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Reach 10,000 “Cats and Traps”

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford 2017; Image source: US Navy

[By: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems]

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that 10,000 catapult launches and arrested landings using the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) have been successfully and safely completed aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The first-in-class aircraft carrier completed Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) in March 2022 and is now preparing for its upcoming deployment.

“Over the past two years, EMALS and AAG have been rigorously exercised utilizing aircraft in the current air wing. The systems continue to perform successfully in operational, carrier qualification, and training environments and under all weather conditions,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “EMALS and AAG offer robust capabilities that are proving transformative, providing greater availability, efficiency, and flexibility to safely launch the air wing of today while standing ready to support new aircraft as they join the air wing of the future. We are extremely proud of our team and the ship’s crew as they continue to meet each new milestone and steadily work toward bringing “Warship 78” to the fleet.”

Under multiple contracts with the Navy, GA-EMS is now supporting CVN 78 sustainment requirements and delivering EMALS and AAG for the next two Ford-class carriers currently under construction, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and Enterprise (CVN 80). GA-EMS is also working with the Navy to determine EMALS and AAG contract and schedule requirements for the fourth Ford-class aircraft carrier, Doris Miller (CVN 81).

