Gasum Conducts its First Ship-To-Ship LNG Cruise Ship Bunkering

Credit: Gasum

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-01 00:52:51

The Nordic energy company Gasum’s first ship-to-ship bunkering involving a cruise ship took place at the Meyer Turku shipyard during November, 2019. Gasum’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel Coralius conducted a ship-to-ship bunkering to Carnival Corporation’s cruise ship Costa Smeralda. The use of LNG in maritime transport reduces greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent.

Gasum’s LNG vessel Coralius reached another important milestone during autumn 2019, as the vessel conducted its first ship-to-ship bunkering to a cruise ship. During the bunkering operation, LNG was supplied to the newbuild Costa Smeralda at the Meyer Turku shipyard. Costa Smeralda is the first cruise ship in a series of newbuilds at Meyer Turku that will be fitted with LNG propulsion.

LNG is the cleanest available marine fuel, and it’s rapidly becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels. The use of LNG significantly improves local air quality as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 percent, and it meets all the current and forthcoming regulations set out by the International Maritime Organisation and the EU. Furthermore, LNG is suitable for all vessel types.

Gasum’s bunker vessel Coralius began operating in 2017, and at the beginning of 2019 it celebrated its 100th bunkering. She mainly operates in the North Sea and the Skagerrak area. Coralius ensures a security of supply to the front runners in LNG propulsion, increasing Gasum’s flexibility and responsiveness within the marine market.

“Coralius allows us to perform ship-to-ship bunkering to different types of vessels. We are happy that this now includes a cruise ship. It is always a proud moment when we can deliver our product and make maritime transportation cleaner,” adds Jacob Granqvist, Sales Director, LNG Marine, Gasum.

